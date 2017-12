Zomba CCAP inducts new Chinamwali moderator

Zomba City has inducted Reverend Alexious Mangitsa as Chinamwali Church of Central African Presbytery (CCAP) moderator replacing Reverend Gracious Meki who has since been posted to Mwanza. Reverend Alexious Mangitsa. The induction presided over by Zomba City Deputy Moderator, …