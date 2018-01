Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa: Mugabe Family 'Left In Peace'

Zimbabwe’s long-time leader Robert Mugabe will be “left in peace” with a “lucrative” retirement package, his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa has said. However, Mr Mnangagwa also told the BBC’s Mishal Husain that no-one had been granted immunity from prosecution. Many Zimbabweans areĀ …