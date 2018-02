US Supports Malawi's “Health Center by Phone”

U.S. Supports Malawi’s “Health Center by Phone”. U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer joined Malawian Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi and German Ambassador to Malawi Jürgen Borsch to officially open the Chipatala Cha Pa Foni (CCPF) – “Health Center by Phone” – service on Thursday, …