UNICAF University moves in to reward outstanding journalists

UNICAF Prof.Kuthemba Mwale speaks during the MOU signing ceremony with MISA Malawi in Lilongwe (C) Mphatso Nkuonela. Lilongwe, 19 December, 2017: In a quest to motivate media practitioners in the country, UNICAF University has pledged to partner with Media Institute for Southern Africa¬†…