UDF MP's erupt in Malawi Parliament over Muluzi's '12 years torture'

Malawi Parliament on Thursday descended into confusion as United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators took turns to stand on a point of order to discuss what they called “12 years tourtre” of former President Bakili Muluzi, saying… The post UDF MP’s erupt in Malawi Parliament over Muluzi’s ’12 years …