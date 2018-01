Two men arrested for illegal possession of ivory

Lilongwe, January 24, 2018: Police in Lilongwe on Monday arrested Robin Chioshya, 37 and Wally Ghambi, 41 for allegedly being suspected of being found with two tusks of ivory weighing 6.5 kilogrammes valued at MK9, 750,000. Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Lilongwe¬†…