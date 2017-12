TNM's 'Usamuka Liti' campaign scoops a double at CIM awards

“Usamuka Liti” beat other finalists to scoop the “Commercial of Year” award in the two categories of Radio and Television during the glittering night of CIM-Malawi Excellence Awards held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. Receiving the awards, TNM’s Chief Officer (Consumer …