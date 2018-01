Tit for tat in Mzimba: 4 men kill man for son's sins, Malawi Police arrest them

Malawi Police Wednesday arrested four men in northern district of Mzimba for allegedly murdering a 66-year-old man because his son killed their relative years back. The suspects being taken to Police station. Mzimba Police publicist, Peter Botha identified the four suspects as Hastings Ng’oma, 60, …