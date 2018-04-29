Tionge Munthali is new Miss Malawi | Malawi 24

Twenty-four-year-old Tionge Munthali was on Saturday crowned Miss Malawi. She won the crown at an event held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) last night. Munthali: the new miss MalawiAfter being announced winner of the Miss Malawi contest, the Mzuzu based beauty queen …