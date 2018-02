Tanzania church accuses govt of harming democracy

International wire news. Panic and vengeful mobs as vampire scare rattles Malawi – AFP – 12/06/17. Malawi turns to British troops in poaching war – AFP – 11/02/17. 124 arrested in Malawi over ‘vampire’ lynching: police – AFP – 10/21/17. Malawi hails ‘historic’ relocation of 520 elephants – AFP – 08/04/17.