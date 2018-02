Stress Free Malawi donates MK1 million cheque to “Save Terry Campaign”

Tweet By Brian Longwe LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Stress Free Malawi facebook group in Lilongwe on Saturday donated MK1 million to seven months old Terry Nyirenda who is suffering from liver problem known as Biliary Atresia. According to the group administrator Robins Tambuli, the donation was …