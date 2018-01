Silver re-sign 'prodigal son' Deco Nyemera

Silver Strikers Football Club has confirmed it has completed their first biggest signing of Mzuni FC Striker Lazarus ‘Deco’ Nyemera in the ongoing transfer window. Netbuster Lazarous Nyemera : Back to Silver. The player who was heavily linked with a move to ‘The People’s Team’ Nyasa Big Bullets will …