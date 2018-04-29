Rotary International to fundraise for dental camp at KCH

Apr 29, 2018

Lilongwe, April 27, 2018: Rotary Club of Lilongwe has organised a fundraising golf tournament aimed at raising funds to help people access free dental services at Dental Camp at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH). In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), on Friday in Lilongwe, Director of the …

Read full story