Police arrest Ntchisi man suspected of killing wife for committing adultery

Ntchisi, January 28, 2018: Police in Ntchisi on Wednesday arrested a man for suspecting him of murdering his wife. The man, Batson Jaleki aged 39 from Chisamba Village in Traditional Authority Chilooko in the district, is suspected of being behind the murder of his wife Feliya Peter Batson, 35 early thisĀ …