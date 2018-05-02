PIS chess to produce Malawi's Zone 4.3 reps

May 2, 2018

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) says it will use the Presidential Initative on Sports (PIS) Championship to build a national team that will compete during the Zone 4.3 Games the country is expected to host in Blantyre in December. This year’s PIS Chess Championship, which starts with Southern …

Read full story