Nthalire chieftaincy wrangle dragged to Mzuzu High Court

In a court summons civil case number 207 of 2017, represented by the Jivason and Company of Legal Practitioners which Malawi News Agency has sourced, the claimant is demanding for orders from the high court stopping Chitipa District Council from recognizing Kawonga (Ackim) as T.A. and to¬†…