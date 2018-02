NRWB to embark on multibillion kwacha Karonga Water Supply Project

Karonga, February 6, 2018: Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) will in August this year (2018) embark on a US $26.7 million (about K19.4 billion) Karonga Water Supply Project, the water board’s director of finance, Francis Munthali, has announced. Speaking Monday during an extra ordinary district …