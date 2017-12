Mzimba businessman Blessings Jere wins K1 million in Airtel 'Kuufira' bonanza

Jere finally thanked Airtel Malawi for the competitions which he said would at last transform his life. Emmanuel Kasambala who is Marketing Director for Airtel Malawi told Mana after the first draw of ongoing Kuufira bonanza that their company, apart from providing communication services in Malawi, hasĀ …