Mphanje PVT donates to KCH Pediatric Ward

Lilongwe, December 22, 2017: Inspired by the handout mood of the festive season, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Lilongwe based Mpahnje Private School Sunday donated K250, 000 worth of items to the Pediatric ward of Kamuzu Central Hospital. The gesture was designed to instill a giving spiritĀ …