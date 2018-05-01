Moyale register first win at home: Malawi TNM Super League

May 1, 2018

From a draw and two loses, Moyale Barracks Football Club bagged their first 3 points this season against Blue Eagles on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium courtesy of Gastin Simkonda’s rocket shot in the 63rd minute,… The post Moyale register first win at home: Malawi TNM Super League appeared first on …

Read full story