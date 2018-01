Mlakho wa Alomwe central region chapter plants 1400 trees in Lilongwe

Lilongwe, 13 January, 2017: Central Region Chapter of Mlakho wa Alhomwe Saturday planted 1, 400 trees along Lilongwe River as a way of arresting environmental degradation due to rampant cutting of trees. Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the sidelines of the event, Central RegionĀ …