MCP appears favoured by Malawians as next govt but grand alliance of DPP-UDF-PP is too strong

At the moment, MCP appears favoured by Malawians as the next government—at least according to a respectable pollster and recent vote in the by-elections—but many have also cautioned it can easily be preyed on by twin ghosts of overconfidence and lack of strategic planning. It’s a mark of hubris …