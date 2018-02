Martse 'Truth Only' debut album this year | Malawi Nyasa Times

Lilongwe-based Hip Hop artist and hit maker, Martse has announced plans to release his first ever album this year titled ‘Truth Only’. Hip-Hop artist Martse (left) set to release ‘truth only ‘ … Photo courtesy of TOYA Photograph The artist, born Martin Nkhata said he wants his fans to be taken by surprise, …