Man assaulted to death in Nkhotakota, suspect arrested

Nkhotakota, December 30, 2017: 24 year old Alick Chirwa of Kavungamanda Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Kanyenda in Nkhotakota is in custody at Nkhunga Police Station in Dwangwa after assaulting a 60 year old man to death. Nkhunga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ignatius Esau …