Malawi's new-found love: Crop diseases (Part One)

In a ‘normal’ planting season, the crop fields— from the districts of Nkhotakota to Mchinji, Nsanje to Chitipa— look almost ‘celebratory’, replete with green leaves that make a snaky noise when the winds gather strength and pass through them, especially when the fields are of the staple maize, bananas, …