Malawi watchdog gives Mutharika a failing grade in critique: CHRR highlights corruption, nepotism

As the clock is ticking to next year’s elections, Malawi’s leading human rights organisation Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has given President Mutharika a no-confidence grade, saying his government has failed to live up… The post Malawi watchdog gives Mutharika a failing gradeĀ …