Malawi to receive €20 million grant for Malawi-Mozambique power interconnector project

The Government of Malawi is set to receive a grant worth €20 Million from the European Union (EU) in collaboration with Kreditanstalt fÜr Wiederaufbau (KfW). The grant will go into the Malawi-Mozambique interconnector project. This project will connect Malawi to the Southern African Power Pool …