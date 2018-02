Malawi launches the 2017/18 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan

In December, Malawi Government, in partnership with the UN and other partners, launched the 2017/18 Food Insecurity Response Plan to provide food assistance to 1,043,000 food insecure people in 20 of Malawi’s 28 districts between December 2017 and March 2018. The Malawi Vulnerability¬†…