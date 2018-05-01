Malawi gets IMF loan nod: Goodall sees it as 'signal' of donor confidence

May 1, 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board has completed its assessment of Malawi’s performance on its Extended Credit Facility (ECF), allowing the global lender to make the loan. The approval follows the IMF boss meeting in… The post Malawi gets IMF loan nod: Goodall sees it as ‘signal’ of donor …

Read full story