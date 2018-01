Malawi electricity tariff up by 24.6 percent: Mutharika to commission Escom gensets

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday will commission the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) power generators that are expected to add 55 megawatts (MW) to the country’s national power grid which will be followed by… The post Malawi electricity tariff up by 24.6 percent: Mutharika to¬†…