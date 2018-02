Malawi economy to grow by up to 5%- IMF | Malawi 24

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Malawi’s economy will grow by up to 5 percent in 2018. IMF Mission Chief for Malawi Pritha Mitra said on Wednesday that economic growth of 3 to 5 percent is expected in 2018, followed by a rise to 6-7 percent over the medium term as the country continues …