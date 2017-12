Malawi – Child obesity

Prevalence of overweight, weight for height, female (% of children under 5) in Malawi was 8.20 as of 2010. Its highest value over the past 18 years was 10.70 in 2006, while its lowest value was 3.70 in 2009. Definition: Prevalence of overweight children is the percentage of children under age 5 whose¬†…