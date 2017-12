'Kidnapped'Jane Nthakomwa faces probe over ICTC Malawi fraud: Police pick Dora Nyirenda over …

Lilongwe-based businesswoman Jane Nthakomwa who reportedly was ‘abducted’ is said to be facing criminal investigations over fraudulent activities involving Inspired Computer Technology Consultants -ICTC Malawi, a local ICT company, where she is managing director, Nyasa Times understands.