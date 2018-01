Karonga Utd confirm Nyambose appointment as head coach

Nyambose was an assistant coach to Stuart Mbolembole in 2005 at the Malawi National Women Football Team and he mentored some clubs in the super league like Duke Box in 2009, Supper Eagles and Mzuzu United in 2010-2011. Recently, he has been with Fish Eagles in the Simama PremierĀ …