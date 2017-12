Kanyenya seller stabs fellow trader to death, Malawi Police arrest him

A 32-year-old man, Mabvuto Kamkweche Mwale, a flied meat (Kanyenya) seller at Zingwangwa market is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death. The suspect who hails from Ndelemani village T/A Kuntaja in Blantyre committed the offence on 23rd December, 2017, police haveĀ …