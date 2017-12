Juma Jack to fight Mwamaso in Mzuzu | Malawi 24

Mzuzu based Felix Mwamaso will on 31st of December face Blantyre based Juma Jack. The professional non-title bout has been organised by Baghdad Boxing Promotions and will take place at Obrigado Leisure Park in Mzuzu Baghdad promoter Willard Mwamlima said the professional fight will allow¬†…