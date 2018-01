Jessie Kabwira fired; Kaliwo and Msowoya suspended: Malawi Congress Party Resolutions

Kaliwo and Msowoya suspended LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—News coming out of the capital Lilongwe where the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was meeting to sort out division issues that has rocked the party indicates that the …