Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzei Mukombe: Coming to Malawi. Jah Prayzah is a Zimbabwean contemporary musician and lead member of the band Third Generation whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe. He is popularly referred to by fans and media as “Musoja”, the Shona word for “soldier”, …