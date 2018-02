'Inhumana' in the offing: Malawi movie on plight of persons with albinism

Some Malawian artists in collaboration with the Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) have embarked on an ambitious movie project whose main focus is to rekindle public awareness on the plight people with albinism face. Victims of a growing trade in albino body parts. The movie, ‘Inhumana’ …