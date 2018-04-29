I am not leaving for Chilima – Mutharika | Malawi 24

Apr 29, 2018

President Peter Mutharika has declared that he is not voluntarily quitting to pave way for his younger Vice President Saulos Chilima. Mutharika ‘looks away’Speaking upon his return from the United Kingdom, Mutharika said that he will be contesting at the DPP convention and if he emerges successful …

