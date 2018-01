Hip-hop community 'sorry' for Mwiza Chavura's derogatory 'rape' record

Malawi Hip Hoppaz representative, Black Mind in a statement says “Hip Hop is built on principles and morals, and thus Peace, Love, Unity and having fun”. “As custodians, gate keepers and guardians of Malawi Hip Hop we condemn this MWIZA CHAVURA and whatever he represents.” he says.