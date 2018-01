Gule wamkulu arrested for wounding three year old girl

Malawi Police Station in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a Gule wamkulu Kamano dancer for unlawfully injuring a three year old girl during his performance. The Station’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Williams Kaponda identified the Gule wamkulu dancer as 27 year old Pilirani Ching’oma of Khufu …