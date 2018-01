Fifa Lifts Lid On Fixed 2018 World Cup Tie And Banned Referee

Fifa says it banned Joseph Lamptey for life after the Ghanaian referee took decisions during a 2018 World Cup tie ‘to make certain bets successful.’ Lamptey was sanctioned after notable errors in South Africa’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal in 2016. “He (took) intentional decisions with theĀ …