Ex Parte: Banda & Ors. (Judicial Review 28 of 2018) [2022] MWMCZ 1 (22 July 2022); | MalawiLII

IN THE HIGH COURT OF MALAWIZOMBA DISTRICT REGISTRYJUDICIAL REVIEW CASE NUMBER 28 of 2018BETWEENTHE STATE 1STRESPONDENT AND THE OFFICER IN-CHARGEĀ …