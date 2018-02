Ennoh K bounces back with new single 'Pakala Pakala' | Malawi…

After three years of silence, Lilongwe based RnB Gospel Musician Enock Kabuli a.k.a “Mwana wa Igwe” is back with new single titled ‘Pakala Pakala’ scheduled to officially hit the airwaves on Monday, 5 February. Ennoh K bounces back Kabuli told Nyasa Times that his new coming is unique and …