Ellisa Wilson Jeffrey dispelling the myths about married life, child bearing and blood donation

May 5, 2018

Consequences of Blood Sucking Rumours. As rumours of blood sucking keep on spiraling, if unchecked, it may come a time when they can spread far away from the affected southern parts of the country of Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu and Nsanje. If these rumours are then entrenched, the country …

