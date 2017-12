EGENCO engages in environmental conservation drive: distributes Chitetezo Mbaula

Mzuzu 6 MW gensets taking shape. Installation of 6 MW generators in Mzuzu. Previous Next Play Pause. Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) is a company that generates electricity in Malawi. It was registered and incorporated under the companies Act of the Laws of Malawi onĀ …