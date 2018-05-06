Dzuka Malawi! Hands off Tionge Munthali | Malawi 24

It is a matter of great concern to note that in this 21st century some quarters are publicly judging the newly crowned Miss Malawi, Tionge Munthali, negatively along beauty lines. A week has now elapsed since she took over the crown from Cecilia Khofi but some people do not still seem to come to …