Didier Drogba's 17-Year-Old Son Isaac Joins French Ligue 1 Side Guingamp

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac has joined French Ligue 1 club Guingamp. Isaac Drogba, who – like his father – plays as a striker, has previously played for Chelsea’s academy. He joins Guingamp 16 years after his father signed for the club in an £80,000 move from Le …