Dausi says 'sorry' to Malawi media over journalist attack by DPP youth cadets

May 7, 2018

Information and Communications Technology Minister Nicholas Dausi has apologised to the media fraternity in the country after the disheartening the assault on Times Group journalist by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets at Parliament on Friday…. The post Dausi says ‘sorry’ to Malawi …

Read full story